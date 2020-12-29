logo
KEA DCET 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment - Direct Link

Candidates have to download admission order and pay fee between Dec 29 to 30, 2020

Tuesday December 29, 2020 11:32 AM, ummid.com News Network

DCET 2020 2nd Allotment

KEA DCET 2020 Second Round Seat Allotment: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published today i.e. Tuesday December 29 on its official website kea.kar.nic.in Diploma CET 2020 (DCET 2020) Second and Final Round Seat Allotment result.

Diploma CET 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment - Steps to Check

  1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
  2. Click on "29-12 DCET-2020 Second and Final Round Seat allotment Results" in the latest announcement section of the home page.
  3. Enter your DCET number and click submit.
  4. Check the name and details of the college allotted to you.

Candidates allotted seats in first round of Diploma counselling should note that they have to download admission order and pay fee betweem Dec 29 to 30, 2020.

Last date of reporting to college is December 31, 2020 before 04:30 pm.

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had published on Dece,ber 21 Diploma CET 2020 (DCET 2020) First Round Seat Allotment result.

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) conducts Diploma Common Entrance Test for admission to 2nd Year / 3rd Semester Engineering Courses and for first year Architecture courses under Lateral Entry Scheme for both Day and Evening Colleges from the year 2012-13 in the state of Karnataka.

Candidates have to appear for the Diploma Common Entrance Test-2020 conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority to become eligible for admission to these courses.

The candidates seeking admission only to B. Architecture course need not have to appear for Diploma Common Entrance Test-2020 conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority.

But, they need to have valid NATA score become eligible for admission to First year/First Semester B. Architecture course and should apply for DCET-2020.


