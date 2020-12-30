7 Dietary Tips for PCOD Sufferers

Polycystic Ovary Disease, also known as PCOD, is a hormonal disorder that affects women during their reproductive years. It causes a range of unwanted symptoms, including weight gain, acne, heavy periods, and hair loss. Most sufferers also develop ovarian cysts, which are often painful and may affect fertility.
There is no cure for PCOD, but most women can live a normal life by managing the symptoms. Many women use over-the-counter pain relievers to control cramping, and some also rely on heavy flow pads to manage their periods. Even making some simple changes in your diet may reduce the symptoms of PCOD. Try these dietary tips:
While meat is a good source of protein, not all types of meat are healthy. Red meat, such as beef, may increase the risk of infertility in those with PCOD. Dietitians think this risk is due to the high levels of unhealthy fats and cholesterol found in red meat. This type of meat is also highly inflammatory. Cutting out or limiting the amount of red meat you consume may help reverse the symptoms of this disorder.
Everyone needs fat in their diet. Polyunsaturated fats, such as those found in olive oil and salmon, promote heart and brain health. However, saturated and trans fats may increase inflammation in the body. These unhealthy fats may even worsen the symptoms of PCOD. Both saturated and trans fats contain high levels of cholesterol. Eating food items high in these fats may cause weight gain, which is already an unwanted side-effect of PCOD. Avoiding processed fats is the best way to reduce unhealthy fats in your diet.
Your dinner plate should feature a variety of colorful foods. Incorporating green, yellow, and red foods is one of the best ways to ensure you get enough nutrients. Green leafy vegetables, for example, are high in fiber and calcium. Red berries contain a lot of powerful antioxidants that can help fight free radical damage. It's also possible to get enough protein through yellow plant sources, including legumes and lentils. The more diverse and colorful your diet, the better you'll be able to manage the symptoms of PCOD.
Carbohydrates produce energy, but eating too many refined carbohydrates may cause weight gain. This is something anyone with PCOD wants to avoid. Examples include processed bakery products, potatoes, and white flour. Instead, add more whole grains to your diet. Choose cereals that are low in fat and contain healthy grains, like oats, brown rice, or buckwheat. Always watch portion sizes when consuming carbohydrates and be sure to include them as part of a healthy diet.
Insulin resistance and other disorders cause spikes in blood sugar levels and may also reduce fertility. Women with PCOD should consider following a low-glycemic diet. Foods that rank lower on the glycemic index take longer to convert into glucose. These foods help lower blood sugar levels, and they can even reduce the risk of diabetes. Some popular low-glycemic foods include barley, whole grain pasta, and eggs.
Although small, seeds contain an impressive amount of nutrients. Including seeds in your diet may help lessen the severity of PCOD symptoms. For instance, chia seeds are rich in magnesium, iron, and zinc. They're also low on the glycemic index and full of omega-3 fatty acids. Enjoying a handful of pumpkin seeds may also reduce hair loss in women with PCOD.
Many women think they should only eat three meals a day. Unfortunately, this often leads to overeating. Large meals are also a leading culprit of blood sugar spikes and stomach bloat. Those with PCOD should eat several small meals each day. Not only will this help regulate blood sugar, but smaller meals also prevent water retention.
No woman wants to receive a PCOD diagnosis, but living with the disorder is manageable. Making some simple changes to your diet may be all it takes to control unwanted symptoms and increase your fertility. As always, consult with your doctor before making any adjustments to your diet.
