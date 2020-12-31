Maha MBBS, BDS 2020 Mop up Round 2 Schedule Out

Maharashtra NEET UG 2020 Mop up Round 2 Schedule: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) has published on its official website mahacet.org UG NEET 2020 MBBS, BDS Mop Up Round 2 Schedule for the students seeking admission in First Year Medical and Dental Courses.
MBBS and BDS Admission based on Mop-up Round 1 was concluded on December 25. Seats remained vacant after this round will be filled through Mop-up round 2 with publiation of vacancies by 12:00 noon on January 1, 2021.
"In view of the extended cut-off date for admissions and the vacancies of MBBS/BDS course at Government/ Corporation/ Govt Aided / Private Unaided / Minority Medical and Dental colleges after last date of joining for MoP UP I round i.e. 25/12/2020, the Commissioner and Competent Authority, State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State has decided to conduct MoP UP - II Round for Government / Corporation / Govt Aided / Private Unaided / Minority Medical and Dental colleges", Maharashtra CET Cell said.
Maharashtra MBBS BDS Mop up round 2 Selection List will be released on January 1, 2021 after 08.00 pm.
All the candidates who have joined to MBBS/BDS course, admitted by State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State, Mumbai and persuing the course should note that if he/she wishes to resign the course/cancel the admission, can resign/cancel on or before 07/01/2021.
If a candidate is upgraded during any Mop UP Round from Private to Government college (For MBBS/BDS) then there will be no penalty clause applicable to him/her for resignation/cancellation of seat.
The joining at allotted college is compulsory. The Vacancy created due to this resignation/ cancellation at private Medical/Dental colleges can be filled from list of eligible candidate's during Institutional Level Round after taking permission of State CET Cell.
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) had published on its official website mahacet.org on December 21 UG NEET MBBS, BDS Mop Up Round 1 Selection List of the students seeking admission in First Year Medical Courses.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published MBBS / BDS CAP Round 2 Selection List on December 13, 2020. The 1st Selection List was published on November 15.
Mop-up rounds are conducted after regular round of medical and dental admission process is over.
Selection list for BAMS, BUMS, BHMS and other AYUSH courses is released separately.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.