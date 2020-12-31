MAH Architecture Admission 2020: Provisional Merit List - Direct Link

Maharashtra Architecture (B. Arch.) Admission 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is scheduled to publish on its official website mahacet.org today i.e. Friday December 31, 2020 Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to the Five Year Full Time Architecture program (B. Arch) Course for the academic year 2020-21.
Candidates should check their names and other details in the Provisional Merit List. In case of any error, they should immediately contact Maharashtra Admission Cell.
"Grievance, if any, for all type of candidates can be done from January 01 to 02, 2021 up to 05:00 pm", the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell says.
"During this period, Candidate shall upload the requisite documents to substantiate the claim for any correction/concession", it added.
Online registration: December 8 to 12, 2020.
Release of Provisional Merit List: December 31, 2020.
Relese of B Arch Final Merit List: January 4, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: January 4, 2021.
Online registration: December 8 to 12, 2020.
Release of Provisional Merit List: December 31, 2020.
Relese of B Arch Final Merit List: January 4, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: January 4, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: January 5 to 7, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: January 9, 2021.
Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: January 10 to 12, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: January 10 to 12, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: January 13, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: January 18, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: January 5 to 7, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: January 9, 2021.
Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: January 10 to 12, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: January 10 to 12, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: January 13, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: January 18, 2021.
Maharashtra CET Cell had started on December 8 online registration for admission to first year B Arch course. The last date of application was December 21.
Till 2019, DTE Maharashtra was the admission authority for admission in five year architecture course. This year too DTE Maharashtra is coordinating with Maharashtra Common Entrance Cell for admission in B Arch course.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.