COVID-19: CM warns of grave situation as Kerala reports highest single day spike

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday cautioned the society at large about the grave situation the state is passing through with Kerala reporting 426 new Covid-19 cases -- another highest single-day spike.
"Things are changing rapidly and the rate of local infectees is also going up. The contact spread rate which, was 5.11 per cent on June 27, touched 20.64 per cent on Thursday," said Vijayan and added that daily testing would be increased.
Among the 416 new cases, 204 were local infectees, 123 were those who came from abroad, 51 from within the country, while 38 were defence and paramilitary officials.
Presently there are 1,84,112 people under isolation at homes and corona care centres, including 3517 in various hospitals.
Vijayan also expressed concern about the turn of events in Poonthura -- a local coastal fishing hamlet in the state capital which has been declared as a super spread area. People in large numbers from Poonthura had ventured out, creating problems.
"A Youth Congress worker had created trouble by spreading canards through social media which led to issues in the area. Strong action will be taken against this. It's unfortunate that the opposition is trying to create issues," said Vijayan.
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, which consists of 100 wards, was supposed to be under lockdown for a week from Monday. Vijayan on Friday extended it for another week because the number of new cases in the area has become a cause of concern.
