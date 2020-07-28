logo
Officially Confirmed: Maharashtra SSC result on Wednesday July 29

According to the official press release, Maharashtra SSC result will be declared on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 01:00 pm

Tuesday July 28, 2020 10:11 PM, ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra SSC result

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Date: It is officially confirmed. Maharashtra SSC, Class 10, Class X or Matric result 2020 will be declared on Wednesday July 29.

Direct link to check Maharashtra 10th Result 2020

    1. Click here to go to result website: mahresult.nic.in.
    2. Click on SSC Class 10 Result 2020
    3. Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.
    4. Click on Get Result button to check your score.

    The Maharashtra education board has a tradition of announcing at least a day in advance the confirmed date and time of declaration of board exam results. It is as per this tradition of years Maharashtra board officially confirmed that the SSC result will be declared tomorrow.

    Maharashtra 12th and 10th exams 2020 were conducted in February and March 2020. While the board was able to complete the whole of 12th HSC exams before the nationwide lockdown was clamped on March 24, it could not conduct the last paper of SSC Class 10 Matric exam.

    Nine Divisional Boards in Maharashtra

    After a long deliberations considering the worsening Coronavirus situation in Maharashtra, it was decided to cancel the remaining paper of 2020 SSC exam. The score will be calculated based on internal assessment and the marks a student obtains in other papers.

    The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri. The Maharashtra board declares the 12th and 10th results of all the nine dvisional boards on the same day and at the same time.

