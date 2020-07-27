Karnataka Coronavirus count crosses 100,000 mark

Bengaluru: Karnataka has registered 5,324 new COVID-19 cases, raising the state's tally to 1,01,465, Medical Education Minister K.Sudhakar said on Monday.
Meanwhile, 75 more patients have succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll in the state to 1,953.
In addition to Bengaluru continuing to account for the highest number of cases everyday, 1,470 on Monday, Ballari and Kalaburagi districts have seen a sudden spike in infections.
Ballari reported 840 cases, while, Kalaburagi 631 on Monday.
However, in the past few days, the share of Bengaluru's active cases in the entire state has been gradually declining, reaching 55 per cent on Monday.
Among the new cases in other places, Mysuru accounted for 296 infections, followed by Udupi (225), Dharwad (193), Belagavi (155), Kolar (142) and Bengaluru Rural (138) among others.
On a positive note, 1,847 more patients have been discharged, increasing the total number of discharges to 37,685.
Of the 1.01 lakh new cases, 61,819 are active.
In an attempt to reinforce the state's Covid testing capacity, the health department has increased the number of laboratories in the state to 90.
Incidentally, one of the staff members working under Additional Commissioner of Police Hemant Nimbalkar has tested police, forcing him to go into home quarantine.
"As one of my staff has reported Covid positive, I am under home quarantine as per protocol for primary contacts," said Nimbalkar.
