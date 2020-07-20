'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles

Mumbai: K Sujatha Rao, a 1974 batch IAS officer who retired as Union Health Secretary in 2010, Sunday lashed out at Narendra Modi government’s lack of priority in improving the crumbling healthcare system in India, particularly during the novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Sujatha Rao also hit out at the government for denying salaries to healthcare workers - something which should have been on top of the government's priority list during the medical emergency.
"Osmania hospital has flood waters in the ward, Bareilly hospital s roof collapses with a waterfall on patients and a Bangalore hospital has pigs roaming around the covid hospital. No wonder we are busy constructing temples. So much easier than managing govt hospitals. So shameful", she wrote on Twitter.
In another Twitter, the former IAS officer said, "When I hear abt neglected govt hospitals, unpaid care givers, I alt between impotent anger & despair. Theres no need 4 such an unacceptable situation. If only r pol leaders cared..instead of temples, vistng hosp, instead of pujas vistg the patients to say we care ..you matter."
Sujatha Rao's tweets came amid the preparation which is underway for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and days after images and videos of water flowing into Osmania Hospital and washing away various articles and hospital staff trying to stem the flow went viral over social media last Wednesday.
Highlighting the pitiable condition of the government-run hospital and a heritage building, water entered into the in-patient wards with patients and their attendants were sitting atop beds with ankle-deep water flooding the ward.
In yet another incident, a designated COVID-19 hospital in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh was flooded as rainwater gushed through the roof. The video of rainwater pouring through the roof even as COVID-19 patients lay on their beds had gone viral on social media.
"Crazy visuals from a #COVID ward at a hospital in west UP’s Bareilly . Rain water pours down from a hole in the ceiling as anxious patients look on ... this is a L2 hospital functioning out of a private medical college", Alok Pandey of NDTV wrote on Twitter tagging the video.
Earlier, four pigs and half a dozen piglets were seen in a corridor of a state-run hospital in Karnataka's northern Kalaburagi district on Sunday July 19.
Video clips showing pigs strolling in the corridor and exiting from the open door 2-3 days ago also went viral on the social media on Sunday.
