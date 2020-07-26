Usman Saifi is preparing for JEE Main, PM Modi asks him to learn 'Vedic Maths'

New Delhi: Usman Saifi of Uttar Pradesh, who cracked 12th board exams this year and is now preparing for JEE Main 2020, has been advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to learn 'Vedic Mathematics'.
First published in 1965, Vedic Mathematics is a book written by the Indian monk Bharati Krishna Tirtha. It contains a list of 16 "Mathematical techniques", which the author claimed were retrieved from the Vedas and supposedly contained all "Mathematical knowledge".
Prime Minister Modi was interacting with Usman Saifi during his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' programme on Sunday. PM Modi congratulated Usman Saifi for cracking the 12th board and scoring 98.2 percent marks.
When PM Modi asked Saifi about his ambitions in life, he told that he is preparing for JEE Main and wished to get into an IIT.
JEE Main 2020 is mandatory for JEE Advanced - a must for securing admission in IITs. As per the latest news update by NTA, JEE Main 2020 will be held in the first week of September while JEE Advanced date will be announced after JEE Main result is declared.
"After completing my engineering, I want to become an IAS officer," Usman Saifi said.
When asked about his hobbies, Saifi said, "I love to write on current affairs like GST, demonetisation etc."
The Prime Minister was amazed to know that he loves writing about such key issues, apart from studies.
"I am glad to know that you read and write about these important topics. Writing helps you hone your thinking and learning skills", Modi said.
During the interaction, Usman Saifi told the Prime Minister that he had keen interest in mathematics. On this, the Prime Minister advised him to try learning 'Vedic Mathematics' online.
"I will definitely follow the Prime Minister's advice," Usman told local reporters.
