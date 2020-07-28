logo
OFSS Admission Merit List 2020: When, Where and How to Check

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had earlier extended last date to apply for OFSS Inter admission 2020 - first till July 26 and then till July 27

Tuesday July 28, 2020 9:53 PM, ummid.com News Network

OFSS Bihar First Merit List 2020

OFSS Bihar Intermediate Merit List 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release on Tuesday August 04, 2020 OFSS Inter Merit List of students who have applied for admission in Class 11 (Intermediate) through Online Facilitation System For Students website www.ofssbihar.info.

In an official notification BSEB said OFSS Merit List 2020 will be released on August 04, adding the date is "tentative".

BSE further states that admission process for the students whose name appear in first merit list will be completed from August 04 to 09, 2020.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had earlier extended last date to apply for OFSS Inter admission 2020 - first till July 26 and then till July 27, the last date to submit Online Application forms for Class 11 (Intermediate) Amission 2020 through Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info).

Once published, OFSS 1st Merit List will be accessible on OFSS portal.

Steps to check OFSS Inter 1st Merit List 2020

  1. Click here to go to the OFSS website: ofssbihar.info.
  2. In Important Official Links section click on 1st Merit List.
  3. Enter User name and ID if asked.
  4. Check your name in the list if it is in PDF.

Bihar Inter Class 11th admission started after the board declared the Class 10 Matric result. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had declared the Class 10 Matric 2020 result on May 26.

OFSS admission 2020 started on July 08, 2020. The last date of application for Bihar Class 11 admission was first fixed as July 22. It was later extended till July 26 and then till July 27, 2020.

