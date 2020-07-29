Babri Masjid like Al-Aqsa belongs to every Muslim: Kuwait Rights Body

New Delhi: As Modi government prepares to lay the foundation stone of "Ram Mandir" at the site where Babri Masjid stood till 1992, Center for Human Rights Kuwait called for the re-construction of the 15th century historic mosque on its original site.
The center has also written a letter to All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to call a meeting and grant it permission to take the Babri Masjid demolition case to International Criminal Court.
"Muslims of India are not alone, Babri Masjid like Masjid Al-Aqsa belongs to every Muslim on the planet. The Ummah won't stay silent until justice is done and Babri Masjid is reconstructed at the site where it was illegally demolished. I stand for justice. @hrw @OIC_OCI #Ayodhya", Mujbil Al Shureka, wrote on Twitter.
As per his Twitter bio, Mujbil Al Shureka is Director of the Center for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law, Member of the Training Authority at the Kuwait Institute of Law and Legal Studies, International Arbitrator.
Muslims of India are not alone, Babri Masjid like Masjid Al-Aqsa belongs to every Muslim on the planet. The Ummah won't stay silent until justice is done and Babri Masjid is reconstructed at the site where it was illegally demolished. I stand for justice. @hrw @OIC_OCI #Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/DLDDiJ1qrp— المحامي⚖مجبل الشريكة (@MJALSHRIKA) July 28, 2020
In his letter to AIMPLB, Mujbil Al Shureka called the demolition of Babri Masjid "an issue of religious and human rights violation of global scale".
"I am writing to you on behalf of the Muslims of the Arab world who have been hurt for two reasons", Mujbil Al Shureka wrote in his letter addressed to the President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).
"Firstly, the tragic but criminal demolition of the Babri Masjid by the Hindutva fanatics in broad daylight under the nodding watch of the then Narsimha Rao government", he added.
"And, secondly, the very meek and half-hearted defense by AIMPLB and the Babri Masjid Action Committee in response to such a barbaric violation of the fundamental rights of Indian Muslims which resulted in the loss of an otherwise winnable legal battle in the Supreme Court of India", he wrote in his letter.
"Apart fro being the concern of the Muslim minority of India, this is also an issue of religious and human rights violation of global scale. I would therfore request you to conduct an urgent meeting of the body and grant us the responsibility to take the Babri Masjid case to the International criminal court", Mujbil Al Shureka wrote in his letter to AIMPLB.
Babri Masjid build by Mir Baqi, a commander of Mughal Emperor Babar, was demolished on December 06, 1992 even as a legal battle was underway in the Supreme Court of India.
In one of the longest legal battle in India, the Supreme Court in November 2019 handed over the Babri Masjid land to Hindus and also formed a trust to look after the construction of a Ram temple on the site where the masjid stood tille 1992.
The Supreme Court also ordered the government to allot a 5-acre land to build a mosque in Ayodhya.
Meanwhile, AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, ahead of the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, said that Babri Masjid will always remain a mosque.
Also Read
