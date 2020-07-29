logo
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Today at 09:00 am; Direct Link to Check

Wednesday July 29, 2020 8:07 AM, ummid.com News Network

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is set to declare today i.e. Wednesday July 29, 2020 the result of the 2020 Class 10 or Matric or HSC Secondary, also known as Madhayama Exam.

"Odisha HSC result will be declared today i.e. Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 09:00 am", BSE Secretary Ramashis Hazra told media in Bhubaneswar.

Steps to check Odisha 10th result

  1. Click here to go to the BSE Orissa website: bseodisha.ac.in.
  2. Click on the "Result" tab on the menu bar.
  3. Fill in the required details and click on submit.
  4. Your result should appear on the screen

BSE Class X results 2020, marks of students, and pass percentage are also accessible at orissaresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and odisha.indiaresults.com.

The result will also be available via SMS, a candidate needs to send OR01<RollNo> to 5676750.

    Odisha board result will be declared via a video conference because of the lockdown imposed to contain Coronavirus.

    More than 5.3 lakh students from different districts of Odisha appeared for the HSC Class 10 exam held in February/March.

    Unlike, Odisha CHSE 12 th board exam, BSE Odisha 10th exam was not affected by Coronavirus and all the papers were successfully conducted before March 24 when the Coronavirus induced lockdown was clamped in India by PM Modi.

    The result of CHSE Odisha Class 12 exam will be declared in August, dates of which will be announced later.

