Bihar: Nail-biting finish in 8 seats, RJD's Shakti Singh lost by 12 votes

Patna: The Bihar Assembly election results did end on a photo finish note with some candidates winning with thin margins, and the losing candidates crying foul.
After the declaration of the Bihar Assembly election results, there were eight candidates who won the election with a very narrow margins.
In a nail-biting finish, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Shakti Singh Yadav lost the election to JD(U) candidate Krishna Murari Sharan with just 12 votes. Yadav polled 61,836 votes, while Sharan obtained 61,848 votes.
From Bachhwara, Surendra Mehta of the BJP defeated Awadesh Rai of CPI with a margin of 484 votes.
Suryakant Paswan of the CPI defeated Rama Shankar Prasad of the BJP with a margin of 777 votes in the Bhakri seat.
Surendra Kumar of the JD(U) on Barbigha seat defeated Gajanand Sahani of the Congress with margin of 113 votes.
Sunil Kumar of the JD(U) defeated Jitendra Prasad of the CPI (ML) with a margin of 462 seats from the Bhorey seat.
Raj Kumar Singh of the LJP defeated Narendra Singh alias Bogo Singh of JD (U) with a margin of 333 votes in Matihani.
Sudhakar Singh of the RJD defeated Ambika Singh of the BSP with a margin of 189 votes in Ramgarh.
Anil Sahani of the RJD defeated Kedar Gupta of the BJP with margin of 712 in the Kurhani seat.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared the final result around 4 a.m. with the NDA bagging 125 seats just three votes more than the magical figure of 122.
The Mahagathbandhan has managed to win 110 seats, AIMIM 5, BSP 1, LJP 1 and an independent got 1 seat. RJD emerged as the single largest party in Bihar winning 75 seats.
The BJP emerged as the largest party in the NDA with 74 seats, and it will play a bigger role in the next government in Bihar. However, there is no question over the Chief Minister's post, which is for Nitish Kumar.
The JD(U) faced severe loss in this poll. In 2015, it had managed to obtain 69 seats and this time it had secured only 43 seats.
The Bihar election turned out to be a match between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tejashwi Yadav, and Nitish Kumar has thus come under the shadow of Modi.
Analysts say the LJP has played the role of "Vote Katwa (Vote cutter)" in this election. It failed to achieve good numbers, but it has helped the BJP to become the largest party in the NDA.
The LJP had fielded candidates against the JD(U), where the JD(U) was in direct fight with the Mahagathbandhan. It had hardly put any candidates on the seats where BJP was contesting.
Nitish Kumar did play an emotional card about the election being his last one.
Earlier on Tuesday night, the RJD alleged that Nitish Kumar applied pressure upon the Returning Officers for recounting on at least 12 constituencies. The RJD even released the list of 119 it claimed have declared winner.
It's leader Manoj Jha gave a complaint to the EC about the Grand Alliance candidates being wrongfully defeated through cheating.
The low performance of the Congress party is set back for the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. It has contested on 70 seats and managed to bag just 19 seats.
Number of Muslim MLAs in Bihar down from 24 to 19
