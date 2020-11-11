logo
Number of Muslim MLAs in Bihar down from 24 to 19

A total of 24 Muslims belonging to different political parties were elected in the 2015 election

Wednesday November 11, 2020 10:22 AM, ummid.com News Network

List of Muslim MLAs in Bihar

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Result: The newly elected Bihar assembly will have 19 Muslim MLAs, down by 5 as compared to their tally in the last assembly, the final election result released late in the night Tuesday showed.

The Muslim candidates who have won the 2020 Bihar elections are 08 from RJD, 04 from Congress, 01 from CPI (ML), 01 from BSP and 05 from AIMIM.

The Janata Dal (U) had given party tickets to 11 Muslim candidates. But none of them could win the 2020 Bihar election.

A number of Muslim candidates fielded by JD (U) are defeated Muslim candidates of AIMIM, RJD and Congress.

The total number of Muslims in the newly elected Bihar Assembly is 19 - down by 05 as compared to its tally of 24 in the last assembly election.

The important outcome of the 2020 Bihar election is the 05 seats the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has won.

The AIMIM had contested the 2015 Bihar election but had not won any seat. It however could win the 2019 by-election in Kishanganj and sent Qamrul Hoda as its first MLA in Bihar.

Qamrul Hoda was fielded by the AIMIM in 2020. He however lost the election to Izharul Hussain of the Congress party.

The complete list of Muslim MLAs along with the constituencies and the victory margin is given below.

1. Amour Akhtarul Iman (AIMIM) 52,515

2. Arariaa Abidur Rahman (Congress) 47,936

3. Bahadurganj Mohammad Anzar Nayeemi (AIMIM) 45,215

4. Baisi Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad ( AIMIM) 16,373

5. Balrampur Mahboob Alam (CPI-ML) 53,597

6. Chainpur Mohd. Zama Khan (BSP) 24,294

7. Gobindpur Md Kamran (RJD) 33,074

8. Jokihat Shahnawaz (AIMIM) 7,383

9. Kadwa Shakeel Ahmad Khan (Congress ) 32,402

10. Kanti Mohammad Israil Mansuri (RJD) 10,341

11. Kasba Md. Afaque Alam (Congress) 17,278

12. Kishanganj Izaharul Hussain (Congress) 1,381

13. Kochadhaman Muhammed Izhar Asfi (AIMIM) 36,143

14. Narkatia Shamim Ahmad (RJD) 27,791

15. Nathnagar Ali Ashraf Siddiquui (RJD) 7,756

16. Rafigannj Mohammad Nehaluddiin (RJD ) 9,429

17. Samastipur Akhtarul Islam Shahin (RJD ) 4,714

18. Simri Bakhtiarpur Yusuf Salahuddin (RJD) 1,759

19. Thakurganj Saud Alam (RJD ) 23,887

Overall, the ruling NDA of JD (U), BJP and other parties is set to retain power in the state winning a total of 125 seats.

Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) of RJD, Congress, Left and other parties on the other hand has won 110 seats. The RJD has however raised objection over the result of at least 12 seats.

 

Logo