MHT CET 2020 Answer Key: When, Where and How to check

MHT CET 2020 Answer Key: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) is releasing today i.e. Tuesday November 10 on its official website mahacet.org the MHT CET 2020 Answer Key, Question Paper and Response Sheet of the candidates.
"Provisional Answer Key of each version of question paper and candidates' response will be made available on website mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in on November 10, 2020 by 13:00 (01:00 pm)", the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) said.
Candidates should note MHT CET Answer Key wil be released for all shifts, including additional session. It will be accessed through candidate log-in.
1. Click here to go to official website: mahacet.org.
2. Login using ID and Password.
3. MHT CET 2020 Answer Key in PDF and Candidates' response sheet will be availabe.
4. Download and take a printout.
Answer Key contains the correct answers and options of the MCQ questions asked in the exam. Once released, it will help students to compare it with the options they have selected.
In case of any error or objection or if they feel the correct option given in the official answer sheet is not correct, they can raise objection. Candidates are required to use objection form for the purpose.
"Submission of Candidate's grievances regarding quetions, if any, through Candidate's Login can bed done from November 10 to 12 up to 13:00 hrs", Maharashtra CET Cell said.
Candidates should note that Answer Key released today will be provisional. Final Answer Key will be released before MHT CET result.
The Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier the MHT CET 2020 result will be declated by the end of the ongoing month November.
"Declaration of the Result of MHT CET 2020 as per "Document on Normalization" will be on or before November 28, 2020", the CET Cell said.
MHT CET 2020 - for PCB and PCM both the groups, were held in the first week of October. While MHT CET 2020 PCB (Physics, Chmeistry and Biology) was conducted from October 1 to 9, MHT CET PCM (Physics, Chmeistry and Mathematics) started on October 12 and continued till October 20.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell also conducted additional session for the students from the Mumbai Region who could not attend the important test because of power outage.
MHT CET is compuslory entrance test for admission in first year engineering, medical and other professional courses. The Maharashtra State CET Cell had in June postponed and deferred MHT-CET scheduled to be held in the month of July.
The Entrance Exam is normally conducted in April and May and result is published after the release of answer key and question papers. This year however it was postponed and rescheduled in October becuase of Coronavirus pandemic.
