Nepal Coronavirus count surges past 200,000 mark

According to the health ministry, nearly half of the cases have been reported in Kathmandu Valley

Wednesday November 11, 2020 7:48 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Nepal Corona News

Kathmandu: Covid-19 cases in Nepal surpassed 200,000 mark on Wednesday, country's Ministry of Health and Population said.

The Himalayan country has been witnessing a surge in the Covid-19 cases in the recent months amid massive penetration of virus on the communities particularly in Kathmandu Valley, Xinhua reported.

According to the statistics released by Nepal's health ministry on Wednesday, total Covid-19 cases in the Himalayan country reached 202,329 on Wednesday with 2,569 new cases.

Global Covid-19 update today

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 51.3 million, while the deaths have surged to 1,270,170, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 51,377,200 and 1,270,171, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

US worst hit

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 10,242,754 and 239,628, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,591,730, while the country's death toll soared to 127,059.

Countrywise Covid update

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (5,699,005), France (1,857,309), Russia (1,802,762), Spain (1,381,218), Argentina (1,262,476), the UK (1,237,198) and Colombia (1,155,356), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 162,802.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (95,027), the UK (49,861), Italy (42,330), France (41,062), Spain (39,345), Iran (39,202), Peru (34,943), Argentina (34,183), Colombia (33,128) and Russia (30,899).

 

