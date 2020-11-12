Outrage after TN varsity's decision to remove Arundhati Roy's book

Chennai: The DMK on Thursday condemned the decision of the Tirunelveli based Manonmaniam Sundaranar University to withdraw Arundhati Roy's book 'Walking With The Comrades' from its syllabus.
The University withdrew the book on a complaint by the BJP's student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) that the book supports violence and Maoists.
In a statement issued here, DMK's Deputy General Secretary A.Raja said it is for the Vice Chancellor, professors and education experts to decide as to what should be included as the syllabus.
He said the book was there for three years and has been removed after a complaint by the ABVP.
He said:
"In post graduate courses, students are given a chance to read history and literature, and the students will take what is needed and leave out what is not needed".
Raja said in order to make education saffron coloured, the University has removed the book which is condemnable.
The book 'Walking With The Comrades' is based on Roy's visit to the Maoist camps.
"In this fiercely reported work of nonfiction, internationally renowned author Arundhati Roy draws on her unprecedented access to a little-known rebel movement in India to pen a work full of earth-shattering revelations.
"Deep in the forests, under the pretense of battling Maoist guerillas, the Indian government is waging a vicious total war against its own citizens-a war undocumented by a weak domestic press and fostered by corporations eager to exploit the rare minerals buried in tribal lands", this is how Google Books describes the book.
The Manonmaniam Sundaranar University has replaced Roy's book with 'My Native Land: Essays on Nature' by M.Krishnan.
