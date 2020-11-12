UP NEET Allotment Letter 2020 download from today

UP NEET UG 2020 First Round Allotment Letter: Uttar Pradesh MBBS and BDS candidates who have been allotted seat in the First Round of UP NEET UG 2020 Counselling can download Seat Allotment Letter from today i.e. Thursday November 12.
Candidates should note that date of NEET UG allotment letter download is from November 12 to 18, 2020.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'Seat Info" on the Menu of the home page, and select "Download Allotment Letter".
3. Click on the appropriate link to download the letter and take a printout.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'Seat Info" on the Menu of the home page, and select "Download Allotment Letter".
3. Click on the appropriate link to download the letter and take a printout.
According to DGME UP, date of admission for 1st Round of UP NEET UG Counselling is 12, 13, 17 and 18 Noveber, 2020.
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) had published on Wednesday Nov 11 on its official website upneet.gov.in the UP NEET UG 2020 Allotment List of the First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS / BDS and other Medical Courses.
• Joe Biden Victory Speech: Full Text and Video
• Kamala Harris Victory Speech: Full Text and Video
• Snapshot of Muslims in Seemanchal
• On death anniversary, Ghalib's haveli languishes in squalor
For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2020 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs.2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).
Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.
Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow,
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh is functioning directly under the State Government. Its important functions are to run and strengthen Medical and Dental Colleges and other Medical/Paramedical diploma, degree, post graduate and super speciality programs in the State of U.P.
The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) is organized all over India. Students who had cracked 12th standard UP board Inter exam participated in the test. After declaration of NEETT result, every state individually accepts online applications for admissions in medical colleges. Accordingly, the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has also called for applications from the NEET qualifiers.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Number of Muslim MLAs in Bihar down from 24 to 19
Also Read
Bihar Election Result 2020 Live: Grand Alliance: 113, NDA: 121
Owaisi's AIMIM wins 5 seats in Bihar 2020 state polls
Qamrul Hoda of AIMIM is trailing in Kishanganj
Joe Biden Victory Speech: Full Text and Video
Kamala Harris Victory Speech: Full Text and Video