West Bengal cancels 12th, 10th Pre-Board Exams 2021

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday that no selection or pre-board examinations would be held this year for students of Class X and Class XII in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The decision will be implemented for the students of West Bengal Secondary and Higher Secondary boards.
"The students will directly appear for the board examinations in 2021," the CM said.
She said that due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the state education department has decided that students currently studying in Class X and XII would not have to appear for their pre-board tests.
West Bengal 12th and 10th board exam 2021 (2021 Madhyamik and Uccha-Madhyamik exams) date and detailed time table will be released soon. The exams are normally held in February. This year however schedule may change due to the pandemic.
Earlier, Banerjee had said that the state administration would think of reopening educational institutions across Bengal after Kali Puja.
The decision to reopen educational institutions would depend on the Covid-19 situation.
The decision was taken by the Mamata Banerjee-led state administration amid speculation that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) might change the schedule of Class X and Class X exams in 2021 due to the pandemic.
Earlier, the CBSE had also deferred the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) owing to the ongoing pandemic situation. The CTET examination will now be held on January 31, 2021.
The academic year in the entire world, has been distrurbed due to the pandemic. Though a number of states in India are planning to reopen schools and college from Nov 23 after Diwali amid strict Covid protocol, decision to reopen primary schools is still to be taken.
