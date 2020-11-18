8 Bihar ministers have criminal record, 1 can't even recite National Anthem

New Delhi: Eight of the newly sworn-in Ministers in Bihar have declared criminal cases against themselves in their poll affidavits, said Bihar Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
Ironically, the new Education Minister, Mewa Lal Choudhary, besides facing corruption charges, can't even recite the National Anthem.
Bihar Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed the affidavits of 14 ministers.
Out of them six (43 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, including:
Two of PM Narendra Modi's BJP, two of CM Nitish Kumar's JD-U and one each of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).
A total of 13 ministers of the 15-member newly sworn-in Bihar cabinet are crorepatis. The average assents of these leaders 3.93 crore, said Bihar Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
Among these 13 crorepati ministers are 06 from BJP, 05 from JD (U) and 01 each of HAM and VIP.
"The average assets of 14 ministers analysed is Rs 3.93 crores," the report mentions.
The minister with the highest declared total assets is Education Minister Mewa Lal Choudhary from Tarapur constituency with assets worth Rs 12.31 crores while the minister with the lowest declared total assets is Ashok Chaudhary ex-member of Bihar Legislative Council with assets worth Rs 72.89 lakhs.
A video of Bihar Education Minister Mewa Lal is also circulating wherein he can be seen struggling to properly recite the National Anthem.
ये बिहार के नए शिक्षा मंत्री हैं।कहते हैं, ये जनाब पहले किसी विश्वविद्यालय के वाइस चांसलर थे।राष्ट्रगान भी नहीं गा पाते।भ्रष्टाचार के संगीन आरोप इन पर है,सो अलग।भरतीय लोकतंत्र के इन पापों को कौन धोएगा ?pic.twitter.com/LRbaYVeutK— Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) November 18, 2020
