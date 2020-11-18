MCC NEET UG 2020: Round 2 Registration starts today

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2020 Round 2: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is set to start through its official website mcc.nic.in from today i.e. Wednesday November 18, 2020 Online Registration for MCC NEET UG Counselling Round 2.
According to MCC NEET UG 2020 Counselling schedule, registration for round 2 will start today. The last date of round 2 registration is Nov 22 till 03:00 pm.
Candidates seeking admission in First Year Medical and Paramedical courses, including MBBS and BDS, should note that the last date to register online for MCC NEET UG Round 2 Counselling is November 22 up to 03:00 pm.
Last date for Choice Filling / Locking is however November 22, 2020 up to 11:59 pm server time.
According to the schedule released by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), processing of 2nd Round seat allotment will be done on November 23 and 24. Result of MCC NEET UG 2020 counselling Round 2 will be released on November 25, 2020.
Students will be required to report at their Medical / Dental colleges within six days from November 26 to December 05.
The Medical Council had released on November 6 result of MCC NEET Round 1 Seat Sllotment. The Council had earlier extended seat surrender facility of Round - 1 till 02:00 PM of 17-11-2020. The Council had also given chance to the students who want to get their nationality converted from Indian to NRI for Round 2 counselling.
Candidates should note that online registration for MCC NEET Mop up round will start on December 10, 2020.
The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) under Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India had released on its official website mcc.nic.in the MCC NEET UG Counselling Schedule for 2020 on Oct 23.
