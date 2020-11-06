logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

MCC declares NEET UG 2020 Seat Allotment Round 1 (Provisional) Result

Candidates should note that result declared today is Provisional. Final result will be published tomorrow

Friday November 6, 2020 4:57 PM, ummid.com News Network

MCC NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

MCC NEET UG 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has published on its official website mcc.nic.in the Seat Allotment Result 2020 of Round 1 (Provisional) MCC NEET UG (MBBS / BDS) Counselling on its official website mcc.nic.in today i.e. Friday November 6.

MCC NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment result was originally scheduled to be published on Thursday Nov 5. The Medical Counselling Committee however delayed it by a day.

MCC NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2020 - Steps to check

  1. Click here to go to the official website: mcc.nic.in.
  2. Click on 'Provisional Result For Round 1 UG 2020' in the Download section of the Home Page.
  3. Follow the instruction to proceed and download Round 1 Seat Allotment Result in PDF.

Candidates should note that the MCC has not said anything about the reporting date and time, indicating that reporting date and time will remain unchanged.

Also Read

2020 US Election: List of Indian Americans in fray

US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results

• ​Biden maintains lead over Trump in most national, state-level polls

Biden's tally past 200 mark, Trump struggling at 116

Hence, candidates who are allotted seats in 1st Round of MCC NEET MBBS/ BDS Undergraduate Counselling should report between November 06 to 12, 2020, as per the original schedule.

In an early morning notification today, the MCC said it will release the round 1 seat allotment result today by 02:00 pm. It however released it late in the evening.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2020 - Important Dates

Online Registration start date: October 27.

Last date to apply: November 02 up to 05:00 pm.

Choice Filling/Locking: October 28 to Nov 04 (revised)

MCC NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment: November 6.

Reporting time for Round 1: Nov 6 to 12, 2020.

MCC NEET UG Round 2 start date: November 18.

MCC NEET UG 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: November 25.

Candidates should note that result declared today is Provisional. Final result will be published tomorrow.

"It is for the information to all the candidates that the Provisional Result for Round-1 of UG Counselling for MBBS/ BDS seats is now available. The Final result will be displayed on 7th Nov. 2020", MCC said.

"Candidates are requested to wait for the Final Result and Allotment Letter before proceeding for booking of tickets etc. for the purpose of Reporting to the allotted college", the MCC said.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo