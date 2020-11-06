MCC declares NEET UG 2020 Seat Allotment Round 1 (Provisional) Result

MCC NEET UG 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has published on its official website mcc.nic.in the Seat Allotment Result 2020 of Round 1 (Provisional) MCC NEET UG (MBBS / BDS) Counselling on its official website mcc.nic.in today i.e. Friday November 6.
MCC NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment result was originally scheduled to be published on Thursday Nov 5. The Medical Counselling Committee however delayed it by a day.
Candidates should note that the MCC has not said anything about the reporting date and time, indicating that reporting date and time will remain unchanged.
Hence, candidates who are allotted seats in 1st Round of MCC NEET MBBS/ BDS Undergraduate Counselling should report between November 06 to 12, 2020, as per the original schedule.
In an early morning notification today, the MCC said it will release the round 1 seat allotment result today by 02:00 pm. It however released it late in the evening.
Online Registration start date: October 27.
Last date to apply: November 02 up to 05:00 pm.
Choice Filling/Locking: October 28 to Nov 04 (revised)
MCC NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment: November 6.
Reporting time for Round 1: Nov 6 to 12, 2020.
MCC NEET UG Round 2 start date: November 18.
MCC NEET UG 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: November 25.
Candidates should note that result declared today is Provisional. Final result will be published tomorrow.
"It is for the information to all the candidates that the Provisional Result for Round-1 of UG Counselling for MBBS/ BDS seats is now available. The Final result will be displayed on 7th Nov. 2020", MCC said.
"Candidates are requested to wait for the Final Result and Allotment Letter before proceeding for booking of tickets etc. for the purpose of Reporting to the allotted college", the MCC said.
