Gujarat NEET 2020 1st Round Seat Allotment - Direct Link

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2020: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) is releasing today on its official website medadmgujarat.org Round 1 Seat Allotment result of students who have registered for MBBS, BDS, BAMS and BHMS Counselling 2020.
As per the Gujarat Medical Admission Schedule released by Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC), dispaly of seat allotment result will be at 12:00 pm today.
"Candidate can download his or her allotment letter and fees challan from his/her account after log in with the help of User ID and Password", Gujarat MBBS admission authority said.
Candidate canpay the tuitionfees of allotted college either by online payment mode through official website of ACPUGMEC or by cash/ DemandDraft through designated branch of bank (List of designated bank’s branches is available on admissioncommittee’s website.
"Candidate who has been allotted seat in NRI category, he/she has to pay Rs. 5.00 lakh (as RefundableDeposit) by online payment gateway or cash or Demand Draft in favor of “ACPUGMEC” payable at Gandhinagar in the designated bank’s branches approved by ACPUGMEC", Gujarat Medical admission guidelines say.
After that students have to confirm the admission by submitting Original Documents Help Center.Then candidate has to pay prescribed tuition fees in US Dollar or equivalent amount in any other foreign currency on or before 9th December, 2020, the UG NEET 2020 admission guidelines say.
Choice Filling: Nov 23 to 25, 2020.
Display of Choices filled by candidates: Nov 25, 2020.
Display of Seat Allotment: Nov 26, 2020.
Paymentof Fees via Online Banking and at designated branches of HDFC Bank: Nov 26 to December 04 till 03:30 pm.
Reporting & Original Document Submission at Help Center: Nov 27 to Dec 05, 2020 till 04:00 pm.
ACPUGMEC had published on its official website medadmgujarat.org Mock Seat Allotment result of the students who have registered for MBBS, BDS, BAMS and BHMS Counselling 2020, choice filling guidelines and Seat Matrix on Nove 23.
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling is conducted for admission in Medical, Dental, Ayurvedic and Homeopathy for the academic year 2020-21.
"ACPUGMEC will be able to allocate seats in the first round only to medical, dental, ayurvedic and homeopathy colleges which are approved by the council. So the college which has not been recognized till date will be included in the next round and will be allotted to the students when the recognition comes", Gujarat Medical admission guidelines say.
"In each round, students are asked to fill out a college of their choice. (Whether it is currently recognized or not, the student should make a choice filling). Only after the recognition, the seats of the college will be allotted which should be noted by every student and parent", the guidelines say.
