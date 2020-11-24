'200 iPads': Apple CSO indicted over bribe offer to get firearm licenses

San Francisco: A grand jury in the US has indicted Apple's Chief Security Officer Thomas Moyer for offering 200 iPads worth about $70,000 as a bribe to Santa Clara County officials to procure concealed firearms (CCW) licenses.
The California grand jury issued two indictments charging the Santa Clara County Undersheriff, a previously indicted sheriff's captain, a local business owner, and the head of Global Security for Apple with bribery.
"Undersheriff Rick Sung , 48, and Captain James Jensen, 43, are accused of requesting bribes for concealed firearms (CCW) licenses, while insurance broker Harpreet Chadha, 49, and Apple's Chief Security Officer Thomas Moyer, 50, are accused of offering bribes to get them," the Office of the District Attorney at Country of Santa Clara said in a statement on Monday.
The defendants will be arraigned on January 11 at the Hall of Justice in San Jose.
If convicted, the defendants could receive prison time.
In the case of four CCW licenses withheld from Apple employees, undersheriff Sung and Captain Jensen managed to extract from "Moyer a promise that Apple would donate iPads to the Sheriff's Office".
"The promised donation of 200 iPads worth close to $70,000 was scuttled at the eleventh hour just after August 2, 2019," the statement said.
In the case of the CCW license withheld from Chadha, Sung managed to extract from Chadha a promise of $6,000 worth of luxury box seat tickets to a San Jose Sharks hockey game at the SAP Center on Valentine's Day 2019.
The various fees required to obtain a CCW license generally total between $200 and $400. Under state law, it is a crime to carry a concealed firearm without a CCW license.
