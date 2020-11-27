UP NEET 2020 Round 2 Merit List Today, Steps to Check

UP NEET UG Round 2 Merit List 2020: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is set to release on its official website upneet.gov.in today i.e. Friday November 27 Merit List of Candidates (UP NEET UG Merit List) who have registered for the Second Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other Medical Courses.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'Merit List NEET UG-2020 Second Counseling' under Notifications section of the home page.
3. UP NEET UG Second Round Merit List 2020 should open in PDF format.
4. Download and take a printout if needed.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'Merit List NEET UG-2020 Second Counseling' under Notifications section of the home page.
3. UP NEET UG Second Round Merit List 2020 should open in PDF format.
4. Download and take a printout if needed.
Candidates who have registered for Uttar Pradesh MBBS/BDS Counselling for the year 2020-21 should note that the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has not specified any time to publish the MBBS / BDS Second Merit List. It will however release it by today evening.
DME Uttar Pradesh has started through its official website upneet.gov.in from November 24, 2020 Online Registration for Second Round of Counselling for students seeking admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other medical courses.
The last date of registration was November 26, 2020.
Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG Second Merit List should note that date for Document Verification, and submission of important documents, including caste certificate, for round 2 is from December 2 to 5, 2020.
Date for Online Choice Filling for the Second Round of UP NEET UG MBBS, BDS Counselling is from December 12 to 14, 2020.
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) will declare UP NEET UG Second Round Result (Round 2 seat allotment result) on December 16, 2020.
"Downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date for UP NEET UG Round 2 counselling is December 17 to 21, 2020", DGME UP said.
DGME UP had released on Round 1 allotment result on November 1.
For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2020 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs.2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).
Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.
Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.