Jammu Kashmir Coronavirus tally past 78K-mark

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 975 new Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territory's coronavirus tally to 78,228, while 19 deaths in the past 24 hours took the UT's Covid death toll to 1,231.
A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the 975 cases reported on Friday, 591 were from Jammu division and 384 from Kashmir division.
Of the total 78,228 Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, 61,351 persons have recovered completely.
The number of active cases in the UT stands at 15,646, of which 8,885 are from Jammu division and 6,761 from Kashmir division.
Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 death toll breached the grim one lakh mark while the number of positive cases surged past 64-lakh on Saturday, the health ministry data showed.
It took the country 204 days to reach the grim mark after first the case was reported. A 76-year-old man had succumbed to the coronavirus disease on March 12, becoming the first fatality.
As per the latest data, with a spike of 79,476 coronavirus cases and 1,069 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally mounted to 64,73,544 cases, with 1,00,842 deaths. Exactly a month ago, India had recorded 67,376 deaths.
Out of the total cases, 9,44,996 are currently active, 54,27,706 have been discharged. While the recovery rate stands at a high of 83.84 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.56 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
