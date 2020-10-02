Hathras Rape: Hundreds gather at Jantar Mantar seeking justice

New Delhi: National Capital New Delhi Friday relived memories of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case as various protest groups came together at Jantar Mantar to protest the horrific incident that took place in Hathras recently.
The protest was earlier planned at the iconic India Gate. It was however shifted to Jantar Mantar after rallies or gatherings at India Gate were banned.
According to a rough estimate, over 3000 people have gathered at Jantar Mantar holding placards and shouting slogans, and demanding justice for the 19-year-old Dalit girl who succumbed to her injuries Wednesday after allegedly being gang-raped by four persons of upper caste.
The protesters are camping at Jantar Mantar as of now and refuse to clear the area till their demands are met.
"Hathras incident has brought back the painful memories of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case. We will not move from here untill Chief Minister Adityanath resigns", Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad.
"It is not the administration, it is the work of the UP CM who has barred entry to all, including media and national or political leaders, from meeting the family members of the Hathras rape victim", he said.
"I appeal to all safai karamcharis to stop working and let this government live in dirt", he added.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, actress Swara Bhasker, lawyer Prashant Bhushan and others too joined the protests and lend the support.
"We have assembled here in grief. I pray to God that our daughter's soul gets peace. I request the Uttar Pradesh government with folded hands - hang the guilty as soon as possible", Kejriwal said.
"They should get such a punishment that no one will dare commit a crime like this again," he said.
Seeking justice for the Hathras rape victim, Swara Bhaskar said, "The rape with the Hathras Victim was the first crime. The second crime was the inaction of the administration in UP. We demand an impartial judicial enquiry instead of the SIT set up by the UP government as we have full faith in the judicial system and hope that justice would be served."
Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath on Friday suspended Superintendent of Police, Hathras, Vikrant Veer and four other local policemen for alleged dereliction of duty in the events that led to the death of the 19-year-old woman and then her hasty cremation in the dead of the night in absence of her family members.
Others who have been suspended include Circle officer Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub-Inspector Jagveer Singh and head constable Mahesh Pal.
Shamli SP Vineet Jaiswal will take charge of Hathras district.
