IBPS RRB Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I exams postponed

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has postponed the Regional Rrural Banks (RRB) PO and Clerk Main exam to be held in October 2020.
As per the time table announced earlier, the recruitment exam for Officer Scale-I and Office Assistant posts were scheduled on October 18 and 31.
IBPS said it will announce soon the new dates to conduct the two exams. The Office Assistant Prelims was originally scheduled in September. It was however postponed due to Covid-19.
However, IBPS will conduct the Online Exam for Officers Scale-II and III as per the announced schedule on October 18.
RRB Office Assistant exam consists of two exams - Prelims and Mains followed by Personal Interview.
Candidates clearing Prelims are shortlisted for Mains and then called for Personal Interview. For Office Assistant and Officer Level Prelims exam both there are 80 questions to be solved in as many minutes.
