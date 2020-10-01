Regarded holy, India now is a land of rapists: Madras HC

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday commented that the holy 'Bharathabhoomi' (India) has now turned into "a land of rapists" where a rape occurs every 15 minutes.
The court was hearing a case relating to migrant labour filed by advocate A.P. Suryaprakasam. At that point the advocate pointed to the rape of an Assamese migrant worker in Tiruppur district.
"I had pleaded with the court to provide shelter and care for the affected woman and also to direct the Director General of Police to set up a special investigation team headed by Inspector General, Coimbatore. I had also prayed to the court to direct the government to provide her with financial assistance under the victims' compensation scheme," Suryaprakasam told IANS.
While granting all his prayers, the court observed that "Bharathabhoomi", a holy land, has now become a land of rapists, where a rape occurs every 15 minutes.
Five persons had allegedly raped a 22-year-old migrant worker from Assam in Tiruppur district.
The victim was staying in Coimbatore and had approached a person called Rajeshkumar in Tiruppur for a job. The latter promised her work in Tiruppur in a garment unit and asked her to come to his residence.
Later after hunting for a job unsuccessfully, Rajeshkumar is said to have asked his brother Raju to drop her in the bus stand. However, Raju took her to an isolated place where four of his friends were already there and they raped the woman.
Madras High Court's observation came even as a strong wave of outrage has gripped the entire nation over the brutal gang-rape and killing of two females in Uttar Pradesh.
In the first incident, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped, and brutally injured by the rapists in Hathras on September 14. She later succumbed to her injuries two days ago.
In a similar incident, a 22-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped, her back broken, and her private parts inserted with some damaging objects Wednesday in Balrampur - some 500 kms from Hathras. The Balrampur victim died early in the morning Thursday.
Besides the two recent incidents, rape and sexual assaults are becoming a routine in India. Various reasons are cited for the dangerous surge in rape cases, one of the prime most being widespread use pornographic contents on smartphones.
