KCET 2020: KEA releases Draft Seat Matrix

Bengaluru: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) Saturday released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in KCET 2020 (Karnataka UG CET) Draft Seat Matrix for admission in Engineering, Architecture and other professional courses.
Candidates who have registered for the first year admission through Karnataka CET can check seat matrix published on the KEA website to analyse status of available seats in various colleges of the state.
The 157 page Draft Seat Matrix is in PDF. Candidates can download the same using the following direct link.
Download KEA Seat Matrix 2020 (Draft)
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had earlier started receiving Online Application for KCET Architecture 2020 admission from the candidates who have cleared NATA 2020. The admission process was started on September 30. Last of application was October 2.
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had also reopened the link to to upload documents of the students who have cracked UGCET 2020 (KCET 2020) conducted for admission in first year engineering, agriculture, medical and other professional courses.
The last date to submit documents online for the candidates having ranks 100001 and above was October 1, 2020.
With the release of Seat Matrix, KEA is likely to publish soon the Merit List, Seat Allotment status and schedule along with the procedure for document verification on the website.
