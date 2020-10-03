logo
MHT CET 2020 PCM Admit Card released, Download now

MHT CET 2020 for students opting Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) will be held between October 12 to 20

Saturday October 3, 2020 8:19 PM, ummid.com News Network

MHT CET Hall Ticket Download

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) has released on its official website mahacet.org the Hall Ticket, also called as Admit Card, of the PCM group candidates who have regsitered for MHT CET October 2020 Examination.

MHT CET 2020 for students opting Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) will be held between October 12 to 20, as per the revised schedule released by the Maharashtra CET Cell.

Direct Link to download MHT CET PCM Admit Card

  1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
  2. Go to "Issue of Hall Ticket through login of successfully registered candidates" section on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the green bar marked with the link "Click To Download Hall Ticket".
  4. Login using ID and Password.
  5. Your Hall Ticket and MHT CET 2020 Admit Card should appear on screen. Download and take a printout.

Candidates registered for the PCM CET should check their name, photograph and other details correctly printed on the hall ticket. They should also check entrance exam date, time, shift, name and address of exam center clearly mentioned in the admit card.

As per the revised Time Table, MHT CET 2020 PCB (Physics, Chmistry and Biology) will be conducted from October 1 to 9 whereas MHT CET 2020 PCM (Physics, Chmistry and Mathematics) will start on October 12 and continue till October 20.

The CET Cell had on September 26, released PCB Group Admit Card.

About MHT CET

The Maharashtra State CET Cell had in June postponed and deferred MHT CET and MAH MCA CET scheduled to be held in the months of July and August, 2020.

While MHT CET is compuslory entrance test for admission in first year engineering, MCA CET is conducted for admission in Post Graduate course MCA i.e Masters in Computer Application.

These Entrance Exams are normally conducted in April and May. This year however they were postponed and rescheduled in October becuase of Coronavirus pandemic.

More than 4.5 lakh students from various states of India are appearing for MHT CET.

 

