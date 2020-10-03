NEET 2020 Question Paper in PDF released

New Delhi: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020) has released the Question Papers of all subjects and all the languages the entrance exam was conducted in on its official website ntaneet.nic.in.
Students who had appeared for the medical entrance test can download in PDF the Question Papers in the language of their choice from the official website.
Download NEET Question Papers
NTA had conducted on Sunday September 13, 2020 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) at various centres across India.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released NEET UG Answer Key on September 26. It has asked candidates to raise objection if any till September 29.
Since the last date of raising objection was September 29, it is expected that NTA will release the final answer key in a day or two.
As per the normal practice, NTA will now release the final answer key, and then the result. According to the latest update coming from NTA, NEET result could be declared on or before October 12, 2020.
Meanwhile, after the release of NEET Answer Key, candidates are estimating their NEET Score and also analysing last year cut off of different colleges.
NEET is held for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.
NEET 2020 score and rank are used for admission in various medical courses listed above.
