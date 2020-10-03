Tamil Nadu Covid cases today takes tally past 46K

Chennai: As many as 5,622 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, taking its total tally to 614,507 and active cases to 46,255.
The Covid-19 patients cured and discharged from various hospitals in the southern state went up by 5,596 to 558,534, the Health Department said on Saturday.
In all, 65 more Covid-19 patients died, taking the death toll to 9,718. After taking into account the cured and dead patients, the active cases stand at 46,255.
The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 24,094.
State capital Chennai continued to lead the Covid-19 infection table with 1,364 more cases, taking its total tally to 171,415.
Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 death toll breached the grim one lakh mark while the number of positive cases surged past 64-lakh on Saturday, the health ministry data showed.
It took the country 204 days to reach the grim mark after first the case was reported. A 76-year-old man had succumbed to the coronavirus disease on March 12, becoming the first fatality.
As per the latest data, with a spike of 79,476 coronavirus cases and 1,069 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally mounted to 64,73,544 cases, with 1,00,842 deaths. Exactly a month ago, India had recorded 67,376 deaths.
Out of the total cases, 9,44,996 are currently active, 54,27,706 have been discharged. While the recovery rate stands at a high of 83.84 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.56 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
