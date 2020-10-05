Athlete disqualified from volleyball match. Her fault? She wears Hijab

New York: A high school volleyball player in the US' Tennessee was disqualified for wearing a hijab during the match.
According to a CNN report, Najah Aqeel, a freshman at Valor Collegiate Prep in Nashville, was warming up for a match on September 15 when her coach said a referee refused to let her play due to her hijab.
• 'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing
• Gazi Abdullah's journey from orphanage to clearing KAS exam
• Israel-China Relations on Upswing
Citing a casebook rule, the referee said that Najah required an authorisation from Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association to wear the headscarf.
Najah, who had a choice to either remove her hijab or sit out of the match, eventually decided not to play.
"I was angry, sad and also shocked just because I had never heard of the rule before that," Najah told CNN.
"The rule has no business being in the casebook. It singles out hijabis. I don't see why I need approval to wear my hijab when it is a part of my religion", she said.
However, according to Karissa Niehoff, executive director for The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFSH) which sets competition rules for most US high school sports, uniform guidelines are not hard rules and states can make exceptions.
"We are heartbroken and deeply sorry that the young lady was disqualified from the match for wearing the hijab," Niehoff told CNN.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing
Cultural Erasure and Destruction of Islamic Architecture in China
Also Read
Sinicization of Islam bringing stability in Xinjiang, must continue: Xi
Fasting Uyghur Muslims forcibly fed during Ramadan: Isa
Regarded holy, India now is a land of rapists: Madras HC
Hathras Rape: Hundreds gather at Jantar Mantar seeking justice