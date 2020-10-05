JEE Advanced 2020 result today, where and how to check

New Delhi: IIT Delhi, the official authority to conduct the JEE Advanced 2020, is set to release today i.e. Monday October 05 on its official website jeeadv.ac.in the result of the important engineering entrance exam held in September.
IIT D will publish JEE Advanced result on the official website soon on its website, though it has not announced any fixed time.
Candidates can check their JEE Advanced 2020 score and rank from the official website as well as from Candidate Portal (cportal.jeeadv.ac.in).
To be considered pass in JEE Advanced exam, a candidate needs to secure at least 10 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate score of 35 per cent.
Along with the result, IIT D will also release today All India Rank List, also called called JEE Advanced 2020 AIR and Cut Off.
After JEE Advanced result declaration today, JoSAA 2020 Counselling will begin. As per the schedule announced, JoSAA Online Registration and Seat Allocation for Round 1 will begin from October 6.
JoSAA Online Registration: From October 6 to October 15.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 11, 17:00 pm will be done on October 12.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 13, 2020, 17:00 pm will be done on October 14.
Last date of Candidate Registration: October 15 up to 17:00 IST.
First round of Seat Allotment will be held on October 17.
First round reporting for Seat Acceptance will be done from October 17 to 19.
Second round of Seat Allotment/Display of seat filled and vacant will be held on October 21.
Online Registration, Choice Filling and all other activities related to Seat Allocation will be done through the official website for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) josaa.nic.in.
