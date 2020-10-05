CLAT 2020 result today: Time and how to check

Mumbai: The result of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 will be released on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in (clat.ac.in) today i.e. Monday October 5.
NUALS has not confirmed any specific time to release the result, though it said CLAT result will be declared on October 5.
The official Answer Key (Provisional) along with Question Papers of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 UG and PG were released on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in (clat.ac.in) on September 28.
The last date to raise objection was September 29, 2020. In a statement released on October 3, National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) said it had received a huge number of objections since unlikne NEET, JEE and other exams it does not charge any fee for raising objection.
"We have hence decided to charge fee for raising objection to answer key", National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) said.
CLAT is conducted by National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS). This year it was held on Monday September 28.
A total of 75,183 candidates applied for CLAT 2020. Out of them 68,833 candidates had downloaded the admit cards. While 86.20 per cent of the candidates who had downloaded the admit cards, appeared for the test.
