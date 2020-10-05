JEE Advanced 2020: Pune's Chirag Falor is AIR 1, Kanishka female topper

New Delhi: Chirag Falor of Pune in IIT Bombay Zone is JEE Advanced 2020 Topper, securing the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the merit list of the toppers released by IIT Delhi Monday.
On the other hand, Kanishka Mittal has secured the top rank among the demale candidates. Kanishka has obtained 315 marks out of the total 396.
Chirag secured a total of 352 out of the total 396 marks to bag AIR 1. Chirag had secured 12th rank in JEE Main 2020 result of which was declared in September.
IIT Delhi, the official authority to conduct the JEE Advanced 2020, has published Monday on its official website jeeadv.ac.in the result of the important engineering entrance exam held in September.
Candidates can check their JEE Advanced 2020 score and rank from the official website as well as from Candidate Portal (cportal.jeeadv.ac.in).
To be considered pass in JEE Advanced exam, a candidate needs to secure at least 10 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate score of 35 per cent.
The JEE Advanced result 2020's cut off marks calculation policy considers both the marks scored in individual subjects and in aggregate.
• 'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing
• Gazi Abdullah's journey from orphanage to clearing KAS exam
• Israel-China Relations on Upswing
Along with the result, IIT D has also released All India Rank List, also called called JEE Advanced 2020 AIR and Cut Off.
Rank 1: Chirag Falor
Rank 2: Gangula Bhuvan Reddy
Rank 3: Vaibhav Raj
Rank 4: R Muhender Raj
Rank 5: Keshav Agarwal
Rank 6: Hardik Rajpal
Rank 7: Vedang Dhirendra Asgaonkar
Rank 8: Swayam Shashank Chube
Rank 9: Harshavarshan Agarwal
Rank 10: Dhvanit Beniwal
Rank 1: Chirag Falor
Rank 2: Gangula Bhuvan Reddy
Rank 3: Vaibhav Raj
Rank 4: R Muhender Raj
Rank 5: Keshav Agarwal
Rank 6: Hardik Rajpal
Rank 7: Vedang Dhirendra Asgaonkar
Rank 8: Swayam Shashank Chube
Rank 9: Harshavarshan Agarwal
Rank 10: Dhvanit Beniwal
After JEE Advanced result declaration today, JoSAA 2020 Counselling will begin. As per the schedule announced, JoSAA Online Registration and Seat Allocation for Round 1 will begin from October 6.
JoSAA Online Registration: From October 6 to October 15.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 11, 17:00 pm will be done on October 12.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 13, 2020, 17:00 pm will be done on October 14.
Last date of Candidate Registration: October 15 up to 17:00 IST.
First round of Seat Allotment will be held on October 17.
First round reporting for Seat Acceptance will be done from October 17 to 19.
Second round of Seat Allotment/Display of seat filled and vacant will be held on October 21.
JoSAA Online Registration: From October 6 to October 15.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 11, 17:00 pm will be done on October 12.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 13, 2020, 17:00 pm will be done on October 14.
Last date of Candidate Registration: October 15 up to 17:00 IST.
First round of Seat Allotment will be held on October 17.
First round reporting for Seat Acceptance will be done from October 17 to 19.
Second round of Seat Allotment/Display of seat filled and vacant will be held on October 21.
Online Registration, Choice Filling and all other activities related to Seat Allocation will be done through the official website for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) josaa.nic.in.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing
Cultural Erasure and Destruction of Islamic Architecture in China
Also Read
Sinicization of Islam bringing stability in Xinjiang, must continue: Xi
Fasting Uyghur Muslims forcibly fed during Ramadan: Isa
Regarded holy, India now is a land of rapists: Madras HC
Hathras Rape: Hundreds gather at Jantar Mantar seeking justice