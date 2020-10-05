RRB Group D Exam 2020: Read Admit Card Date, Exam Schedule

Mumbai: The candidates who have applied for various posts to be filled under Railway Recruitment Board (RRB Group D) will have to wait a bit longer for their Admit Card, Hall Ticket, and thus to know the exam centre details.
This is because the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) which conducts the exams in association with Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is yet to finalised Exam Conducting Agency (ECA).
Railway board sources said that unless and until the appointment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) is confirmed neither exam schedule could be finalised nor the exam centres. And, without finalising the exam dates and centre, there is no question of releasing the admit cards, board sources said.
According to the latest update on the matter, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has floated the tender to appoint ECA.
The RRB Bhopal has floated the tender notice on September 18, 2020 to engage Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) to conduct multiple stages of Computer Based Test (CBT) and other related services like processing of Results and panel etc for Railway Recruitment Boards to fill various posts on Indian Railways in level-1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix notified through Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) RRC 01/2019. The last date of receiving the tender, and also the opening of the tender, is November 11, 2020.
This indicates that the appointment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) will be confirmed only after November 2. The final RRB Group D exam schedule will be done after this date. Once the exam date is finalised, exam centres at various places of India will be allotted.
The RRC normally releases Admit Card at least a week before the exam. It was earlier announced that Railway Recruitment exams, suspended because of Covid-19, will resume from December 15. Hence candidates, who have successfully registered and have also checked their application status, can get their admit card tentatively by the first week of December.
The official notification for RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment was released on February 23, 2019. The online application process was conducted from 12th March 2019 till 12th April 2019 for total 1,03,769 vacancies in various departments including Electrical, Mechanical, Stores, Traffic and Communication.
According to the RRB sources, more than 1.15 crore candidates from all across India applied for the RRB Group D Level-1 2019-20 exam. the Railway board conducted scrutiny till 6th September 2019 and later intimated the final application status to the candidates via SMS and Email.
