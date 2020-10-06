JoSAA 2020: Online Registration from today, last date Oct 15

New Delhi: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2020 - online registration and choice filling process through its official website josaa.nic.in by the students who are seeking admission in IITs, NITs and other premiuim engineering institutions based on JEE Advanced 2020 Score is set to start from today i.e. October 06.
The online registration will start today at 10:00 am. The last date for JoSAA 2020 Online Registration and Choice Filling is fixed as October 15, 2020.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will display the Mock Seat Allocation-1 on October 11 based on choices filled by students till October 12. Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 will be on October 13 at 17:00 pm based on choices filled till October 14, 2020.
Last date of Candidate Registration: October 15, 2020 17:00 IST.
First round of Seat Allotment will be held on October 17, 2020.
First round reporting for Seat Acceptance will be done from October 17 to 19, 2020.
Second round of Seat Allotment/Display of seat filled and vacant will be held on October 21, 2020.
JoSAA registration has started after JEE Advanced 2020 result is declared by IIT Delhi Monday. Key points of the registration process are compiled as under.
Filling-in of choices: Candidates may fill-in their choices of Institutes and branches in decreasing order of their preference. Candidates are strongly urged to fill-in as many choices of their interest as possible.
Locking of choices: Candidates MUST “lock” their choices. For candidates who do NOT lock their choices, their last saved choices will be locked automatically when the time-window for filling-in of choices closes.
Number of rounds of seat allocation: JoSAA will conduct seven rounds that is 1st through 7th rounds of seat allocation for academic programs offered by Institutes under JoSAA 2020.
Seat acceptance: Candidates allotted a seat must pay the seat acceptance fee (through SBI e-Challan/SBI NetBanking/SBI debit cards) and get the documents verified at any reporting center (josaa.nic.in) for provisional seat acceptance .
Participation in subsequent rounds: A candidate is required to fill option for ‘freeze’, ‘slide’ or ‘float’ the choice of academic program.
Dual Reporting: If in a subsequent round, a candidate’s allotment from NIT+ system changes to an IIT, the candidate MUST report ONCE AGAIN at an IIT reporting centre, similarly if a candidate’s allotment from IIT changes to an NIT+ system, the candidate MUST report ONCE AGAIN at any NIT+ reporting centre, failure to do so will result in forfeiture of seats allocated in both NIT+ system and IIT.
Withdraw option: A candidate, who has already accepted a seat, can withdraw the seat by reporting at a reporting center up to sixth round of seat allocation.
