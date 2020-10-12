GATE 2021 last date of application with late fee extended

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021): Indian Instititue of Technology (IIT) Bombay, the organizing institute to conduct Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2021, has extended the last date to apply with late fee till October 14.
"Closing date of Registration for GATE 2021 is EXTENDED up to 17:00 hrs IST (5:00 PM) Wednesday 14th October 2020", IIT Bombay said in an official notification.
GATE 2021 examination will be conducted over six days and twelve sessions on Friday 5th, Saturday 6th, Sunday 7th, Friday 12th, Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th of February 2021.
• 'Palestinian Cause is Just, Its Leaders are Failures': Mid East Conflict Explained
• Israel-China Relations on Upswing
• DU cut-off touches 100, student bodies worried about peer pressure
Last and Final Chance for candidates to complete registration with REGULAR FEES was October 8. After that registartion with late fees was started.
1. Click here to go to the official website (GATE 2021 Admission Portal: gate.iitb.ac.in.
2. Click on New User/New Registration.
3. Fill up the GATE 2021 Registration form and proceed.
4.
Confirm registration for paying the exam fees.
1. Click here to go to the official website (GATE 2021 Admission Portal: gate.iitb.ac.in.
2. Click on New User/New Registration.
3. Fill up the GATE 2021 Registration form and proceed.
4.
Confirm registration for paying the exam fees.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
GATE examination is a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will be conducted for 27 subjects, also known as papers.
The GATE examination is conducted in different cities across India as well as six cities outside India (In International centres, GATE-2021 will be conducted only if the current COVID-19 situation eases and travel and other restrictions are relaxed. Else GATE-2021 in international centres will be "CANCELLED").
The GATE score would reflect the relative performance level of the candidate in a particular subject, which is quantified based on several years of examination data.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
SRK's Red Chillies, other Bollywood production houses file plea against Republic TV, Times Now
Also Read
Republic TV CEO, others questioned in TRP scam
'Future is for Islam': French Prez Macron reminded after his infamous speech
'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing
11 Muslims in JD-U list of 115 for 2020 Bihar Polls
Javed, Nihaluddin, Kamran in RJD 1st list for 2020 Bihar Elections