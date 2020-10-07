Saudi Arabia deploys 'Smart Robot' to sterilize Makkah Haram

Makkah: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has deployed fully automatic, Smart Robot, to sterilize Makkah Haram Mosque and keep it free from bacteria in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.
Pilgrims arrived in Makkah on October 4 after a suspension of 6 months. As part of a 3-phase plan, the Kingdom has allowed only pilgrims from the country to perform Umrah.
The Kingdom has also limited the number of pilgrims to 6000 per day. Besides, it is taking various measures to contain further spread of Covid-19. The deployment of Smart Robot for sterilization, inaugurated Tuesday, is part of these measures.
• 'Future is for Islam': French Prez Macron reminded after his infamous speech
• 'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing
• 'Games Politicians Play': Reactions on 80K fake accounts created to politicise SSR death
The robot, used in sterilization, environmental protection, and indoor epidemic control at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, works with a high-resolution Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) automation system.
Launching the robot, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said that the deployment of the high-precision robot would contribute significantly to the massive efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and other epidemics.
“The robot focuses on internal sterilization at six levels, which improves the strength and safety of the environmental health atmosphere. It also intelligently analyzes sterilization requirements such as using scenarios; sterilization path, and independently planned duration to fully cover the environmental space,” Al-Sudais is qouted in a report carried by Saudi Gazette/Okaz.
Under SLAM, robots are made completely autonomous so that they can navigate independently in an unknown environment, enabling them to know their position and orientation and map the environment with their own sensors without any external information. The robotic device contains an early warning feature with audio transmission at the required time as well as a battery charging feature.
It works from five to eight hours without human intervention and it is also able to make people feel easy to deal with it. The device has the capacity to accommodate 23.8 liters of disinfectants and takes an hour to spray approximately two liters, and can eliminate bacteria in a closed area of 600 square meters at a time.
The device, which contains a camera with high-quality radar for mapping, has obtained international certificates, including the European CE marking certification.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of Makkah Haram, the Grand Mosque in Makkah, and Masjid e Nabawi, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, had in May inaugurated advanced self-sterilization gates.
The new gates are equipped with the latest technologies, as part of the precautionary measures that have been activated since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Chorus to punish 'dictator' Erdogan for foray into Armenia
Also Read
'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing
Israel-China Relations on Upswing
Sinicization of Islam bringing stability in Xinjiang, must continue: Xi
Cultural Erasure and Destruction of Islamic Architecture in China
AMU team wins Judges Choice Award in NASA Space App Challenge
Gazi Abdullah's journey from orphanage to clearing KAS exam