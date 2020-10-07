Javed, Nihaluddin, Kamran in RJD 1st list for 2020 Bihar Elections

Patna: Dr Javed Ansari, Mohd Nihaluddin and Mohd Kamran have been given ticket by Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to contest the 2020 assembly election in Bihar.
While Dr Javed Ansari will contest the October/November 2020 election from Banka, Mohd Nihaluddin and Mohd Kamran will respectively fight the electoral battle from Rafi Ganj and Govindpur.
The names of 03 Muslim candidates who will contest the 2020 Bihar assembly polls have been confirmed in the RJD list of 42 candidates released by the party today afternoon.
The ruling Janata Dal (U) which is contesting the state polls in alliance with BJP, has also released its first list today.
Names of a total of 11 Muslims figured in the JD-U list of 115 candidates finalized for the Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections.
The Congress Party too has released today a list of 21 candidates for the first phase of the Assembly polls in Bihar.
There is no Muslim candidate in the Congress list while four scheduled caste candidates have been given tickets from Rajpur, Sikandra, Kutumba and Chenari.
Congress candidates in the first list include Subhanand Mukesh from Kahalgaon, Lalan Yadav from Sultanganj, Gajanand Shahi from Barabigha, Vishwanath Ram from Rajpur SC, Sumant Kumar from Tikari.
Congress is contesting the 2020 state polls in alliance with the RJD and the Left parties, including the CPI ML and the CPI.
The Assembly election in Bihar will be held in three phases starting from October 28. The counting of votes will be held on November 10.
