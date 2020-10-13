NEET UG 2020: NTA to declare combined result Friday

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) in its latest notification said it will declare the combined result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020) on Friday October 16.
NEET UG result was expected to be declared on October 12. However, the NTA got the SC nod to conduct the re-exam of the candidates who could not attend the important exam on September 13.
Accordingly, the NTA will be conducting NEET second part tomorrow October 14 for those candidates who were either Coronavirus positive or were living in containment zones and hence could not appear for the exam on September 13.
• 'Palestinian Cause is Just, Its Leaders are Failures': Mid East Conflict Explained
• Israel-China Relations on Upswing
• DU cut-off touches 100, student bodies worried about peer pressure
The NTA said after conducting the NEET part 2 on October 14, it will declare the result on Friday October 16.
"The exam for aforesaid candidates is going to be conducted on 14.10.2020 (Wednesday) from 2:00-5:00 p.m and the combined Result of NEET (UG) 2020 (held on 13.09.2020 and to be held on 14.10.2020), would be declared on 16.10.2020(Friday)", the NTA said in its notification released Monday.
Candidates should note that along with NEET score, NTA will also publish the NEET 2020 Rank List for 15% All India quota. NTA will also share the NEET result with the respective state counselling authorities for the 85% quota.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released NEET UG Answer Key on September 26. It has asked candidates to raise objection if any till September 29.
As per the normal practice, NTA will now release the final answer key, and then the result.
More than 15 lakh students from all over India will get to know in a short while from now their result as well as AIR - All India Rank List 2020.
Today will also decide how many students will be able to ensure their admission in various medical colleges running MBBS, BDS and other medical courses.
Once the result cut off and rank list are declared today, NEET UG counselling will start. Medical admission counselling is done separately by various sates as well as centralised and nationwide by the Medical Council of India.
The whole medical admission counselling process is online, and candidates need to register themselves on the respective state websites as well as MCI website.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
SRK's Red Chillies, other Bollywood production houses file plea against Republic TV, Times Now
Also Read
Republic TV CEO, others questioned in TRP scam
'Future is for Islam': French Prez Macron reminded after his infamous speech
'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing
11 Muslims in JD-U list of 115 for 2020 Bihar Polls
Javed, Nihaluddin, Kamran in RJD 1st list for 2020 Bihar Elections