DU Entrance Result 2020 is now live on official website

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released on its official website ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in the result of Delhi University (DU) Entrance Test (DUET - 2020).
The score card for the UG courses is being made available from 14.10.2020 on the link:
DUET 2020 Result - Direct link to check
After clicking on the above link, enter Form No and Date of Birth in YYYYMMDD format and click on Login.
"The score card for JAT would be made availableat 12 Noon and for the remaining courses by evening", the NTA said.
The Delhi University Entrance Test-2020 was conducted by National Testing Agency for admission to different courses in the University of Delhi from 06th September to 11th September, 2020 in three shifts per day across 24 cities in the country.
Meanwhile, admission process for various courses in Delhi University has started. Students willing to take admission should note that the entire admission process is Online and DU admin has advised students not to visit the campus.
