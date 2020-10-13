Mehbooba Mufti released after 14 months in detention

Srinagar: Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister and head of People's Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti has been released from preventive detention after over 14 months.
The Home Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Secretariat in its letter, accessed exclusively by IANS, said that it had revoked the detention with immediate effect "in exercise of powers conferred under Section 19 (1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978".
Rohit Kansal, J&K government spokesman, also tweeted that "Ms Mehbooba Mufti is being released."
Mehbooba Mufti was detained along with other mainstream politicians on August 5, 2019, the day Articles 370 and 35A were abrogated, and the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir was reorganised as a Union territory.
All other senior mainstream J&K politicians including NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, who were also detained on August 5 last year, have already been released.
A few days before the Article 370 abrogation by the Modi government, Farooq Abdullah had presided over a meeting of all parties in Kashmir. The meeting had adopted a declaration - Gupkar declaration - that they will not accept any tinkering with Article 370.
Soon after the government issued the order revoking the PSA on Tuesday, J&K PDP tweeted that Mehbooba Mufti would be addressing a press conference on October 16.
