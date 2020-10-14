Gujarat Police refutes reports of attack on Tanishq showroom

[Representation]
Gandhinagar: Gujarat Police on Wednesday denied that any mob attack took place on the Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham, and whatever news about the jewellery showroom being vandalised was being spread on social media was just a rumour.
Informing the media Mayur Patil, the Kutch East SP said:
"Following the Tanishq Jewellery advertisement on TV, there was some controversy over the issue. Following that, some Hindu community leaders gathered and met the Tanishq jewellery showroom officials in Gandhidham and had a discussion with the manager of the showroom."
"After that, an apology letter was placed by the store on display, apologizing for hurting anybody's sentiments regarding the video. But some elements spread rumours that the Tanishq showroom was vandalised by mobs and it went viral on social media", he said.
"But there is no merit in it. We have discussed this with the showroom manager and he said that the company has withdrawn that advertisement and also placed an apology letter on display in the showroom", Patil said.
"So, no such incident has happened. But still, we have deployed adequate police personnel at the showroom to prevent any untoward incident. We appeal to the people not to heed or believe in such rumours and help us maintain peace and brotherhood," added Patil.
Controversy erupted after Tanishq Jewellery came out with an advertisement depicting two women, one wearing a Hindu traditional dress and the other a Muslim traditional dress, having a conversation about rituals after child birth.
A section of people on social media termed it as 'love jihad' and seemingly paid trolls known for inciting communal tension targeted Tanishq as well as the Tatas which own the Tanishq brand. Thereafter the company had withdrawn that video advertisement.
