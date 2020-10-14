Telangana official hangs self, was caught taking Rs 1 Cr bribe

Hyderabad: A Telangana government official, who was caught red-handed while taking Rs 1.10 crore bribe in August, has apparently killed himself in Central Prison Chanchalguda here, police said on Wednesday.
Former Tehsildar of Keesara, Erva Balraju Nagaraju, allegedly hanged himself in his prison cell.
His body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for autopsy. Dabeerpura police registered a case and took up investigations.
Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had arrested the official for taking the bribe from a real estate dealer on August 14.
He had allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore to clear the land issue pertaining to 19 acre of land falling in Rampally Dayara village of Keesara mandal on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
A case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Nagaraju, real estate dealer Chowla Srinath, another real estate dealer K. Anji Reddy and Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) Bongu Sai Raj.
All four were arrested and produced before the special court for ACB cases, which had sent them to judicial custody.
The ACB had also recovered Rs 36 lakh, half a kilo gold and documents of immovable property from the residence of Nagaraju.
