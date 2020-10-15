Karnataka CET 2020: KEA gives another chance to upload documents

KEA UGCET 2020: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has given yet another chance to students who have cracked UGCET 2020 (KCET 2020) but have not uploaded their documents so far.
KEA had earlier re-opned the required link saying it was giving the last chance to students to upload their documents till September 27, 2020.
In a notification dated October 15, the KEA says it is reopening the document upload link on the official website once again.
"The students who could not upload their documents because of any reason can do so before October 18, 2020", KEA said.
"Candidates who have uploaded documents but failed to declare the same, are hereby informed to complete the process of uploading the declaration from 04:00 pm on October 15 to October 18, 2020", the KEA said.
"No further extension will be given to upload the documents for CET 2020", the KEA said.
If a candidate has got ranks in multiple discipline, then he/she has to upload the documents as per his/her highest rank either in Engineering or Veterinary or Farm Science course.
"A candidate need not upload again for other ranks in other disciplines. The documents uploaded for the highest rank will be considered for all disciplines to which the candidate is eligible", KEA said.
"All the Documents should be uploaded in PDF format only. The Size of the each PDF should not exceed 1MB", the KEA said.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had on October 3 released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in KCET 2020 (Karnataka UG CET) Draft Seat Matrix for admission in Engineering, Architecture and other professional courses.
Candidates who have registered for the first year admission through Karnataka CET can check seat matrix published on the KEA website to analyse status of available seats in various colleges of the state.
Also Read
