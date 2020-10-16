NEET 2020 result out, Shoyeb Aftab AIR 1

NEET UG 2020 Toppers: Securing 100 per cent marks Shoyeb Aftab of Odisha has secured the first position (All India Rank - AIR 1) in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020) held in September and October.
Soyeb Aftab, a student of Kota coaching classes, secured the first position among more than 15 lakh students who appeared for NEET 2020.
Shoyeb obtained 720 marks out of 720 — a perfect 100 in the NTA NEET result 2020. His father is a businessman while his mother a housewife.
Earlier, Shoyeb had scored 95.8% in Class 12 while in Class 10 he had bagged 96.8 per cent marks. Shoyeb had also secured 37th rank in the KVPY exam.
Soyeb wants to study MBBS and further specialise in cardiology and find the treatment of diseases related to the heart. He said he has a key interest in research.
Along with the NEET UG score, NTA has released today Final Answer Key, All India Rank List (AIR), NEET Cut off and other toppers name and marks.
Candidates should also note that the NTA has also published today the NEET 2020 Rank List for 15% All India quota. NTA will also share the NEET result with the respective state counselling authorities for the 85% quota.
NTA had conducted on Sunday September 13, 2020 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) at various centres across India.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released NEET UG Answer Key on September 26. It has asked candidates to raise objection if any till September 29.
As per the normal practice, NTA will now release the final answer key, and then the result.
More than 15 lakh students from all over India will get to know in a short while from now their result as well as AIR - All India Rank List 2020.
Today will also decide how many students will be able to ensure their admission in various medical colleges running MBBS, BDS and other medical courses.
Once the result cut off and rank list are declared today, NEET UG counselling will start. Medical admission counselling is done separately by various sates as well as centralised and nationwide by the Medical Council of India.
The whole medical admission counselling process is online, and candidates need to register themselves on the respective state websites as well as MCI website.
