NEET UG 2020 Result: The NTA is set to declare NEET UG 2020 result very soon, according to the latest updates, though some reports are claiming that the result will be out by today afternoon - most probably at 04:00 pm.
Live Updates
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare on its official website ntaneet.nic.in the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020) today i.e. Friday October 16.
NEET UG result was expected to be declared on October 12. However, the NTA conducted part 2 of NEET UG on October 14 for the students who were unable to attend the exam on its original date September 13.
In an official notification the NTA said it will declare the combined result of NEET today i.e. Friday October 16, 2020.
Candidates waiting for their result should note that the exam agency has not given any specific time to declare the result. The result however is expected to be announced any time.
• NEET 2020 Question Paper in PDF released
• Postpone or Hold NEET, JEE Main: India split
• NEET PG 2021, NEET MDS 2021, DNB PDCET 2021 dates announced
Along with the NEET UG score, NTA will also release today Final Answer Key, All India Rank List (AIR), NEET Cut off and toppers name and marks.
Candidates should also note that the NTA will also publish today the NEET 2020 Rank List for 15% All India quota. NTA will also share the NEET result with the respective state counselling authorities for the 85% quota.
NTA had conducted on Sunday September 13, 2020 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) at various centres across India.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released NEET UG Answer Key on September 26. It has asked candidates to raise objection if any till September 29.
As per the normal practice, NTA will now release the final answer key, and then the result.
More than 15 lakh students from all over India will get to know in a short while from now their result as well as AIR - All India Rank List 2020.
Today will also decide how many students will be able to ensure their admission in various medical colleges running MBBS, BDS and other medical courses.
Once the result cut off and rank list are declared today, NEET UG counselling will start. Medical admission counselling is done separately by various sates as well as centralised and nationwide by the Medical Council of India.
The whole medical admission counselling process is online, and candidates need to register themselves on the respective state websites as well as MCI website.
